Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 302.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,141 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,700,000 after buying an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,228,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,170,000 after buying an additional 73,044 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $158,060,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 804,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,299,000 after buying an additional 42,935 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 756,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,210,000 after acquiring an additional 87,031 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $133.76 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $171.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.