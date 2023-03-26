Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Boosted by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 139,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $78.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.71 and its 200 day moving average is $85.04. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

