Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) is Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.27% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $32,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 379.7% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 255,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,136,000 after purchasing an additional 202,161 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,937,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 280.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,392,000 after acquiring an additional 107,289 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 410.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 103,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,155,000 after purchasing an additional 83,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after buying an additional 72,818 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.52. The stock had a trading volume of 124,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,097. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.55 and a 200-day moving average of $210.01. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $256.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

