Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,471 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $196.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $269.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.