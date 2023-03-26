Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.2% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VTV stock opened at $133.27 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.50 and its 200-day moving average is $138.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

