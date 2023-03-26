Venus 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.63 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Venus token can now be purchased for approximately $4.83 or 0.00017329 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Venus has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Venus has a market cap of $71.53 million and $1.63 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Venus

Venus launched on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,809,414 tokens. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus is venus.io.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance platform that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies using over-collateralized assets as collateral. Lenders earn interest on their deposits while borrowers pay interest on the amount borrowed. The platform sets interest rates automatically based on market demand, using a curve yield approach.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

