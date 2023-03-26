Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 987 ($12.12) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a top pick rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.67) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 840 ($10.32) to GBX 760 ($9.33) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 796.50 ($9.78).

Shares of LON VTY opened at GBX 722.50 ($8.87) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 768.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 768.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 683.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39. Vistry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 502 ($6.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 993 ($12.19).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.39) per share. This is a positive change from Vistry Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,702.13%.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 800,000 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.21) per share, with a total value of £6,000,000 ($7,368,291.78). 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

