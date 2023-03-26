Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €40.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VNA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.60 ($41.51) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($34.41) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($20.43) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €28.00 ($30.11) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($29.03) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

ETR VNA opened at €16.69 ($17.94) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of -20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €24.18 and a 200 day moving average price of €23.43. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €17.46 ($18.77) and a 52 week high of €43.61 ($46.89).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

