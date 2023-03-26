Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVFGet Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Vonovia from €50.00 ($53.76) to €39.00 ($41.94) in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vonovia from €34.00 ($36.56) to €32.00 ($34.41) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Vonovia from €30.00 ($32.26) to €28.00 ($30.11) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.57.

OTCMKTS:VNNVF opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. Vonovia has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $48.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.32.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

