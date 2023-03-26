VVS Finance Self Reported Market Cap Tops $119.63 Million (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. VVS Finance has a market capitalization of $119.63 million and approximately $393,060.41 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VVS Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, VVS Finance has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VVS Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.05 or 0.00331849 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,200.00 or 0.25955921 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00010137 BTC.

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance launched on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 71,069,422,265,277 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,836,168,127,277 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VVS Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VVS Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.