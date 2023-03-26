W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Purchased by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of W. R. Berkley worth $15,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 47.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

WRB opened at $60.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day moving average of $69.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $58.92 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.09.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.