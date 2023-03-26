Wanchain Hits 24-Hour Volume of $743,413.78 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000961 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $52.63 million and $743,413.78 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00060616 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00040067 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00017702 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,316,788 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

