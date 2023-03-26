Wanchain Price Reaches $0.27 on Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $52.79 million and $835,589.89 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000968 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00061585 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00040427 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00017773 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,316,791 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.