WELL Health Technologies (OTC:WHTCF) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at CIBC

WELL Health Technologies (OTC:WHTCF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
WELL Health Technologies Price Performance
WHTCF stock opened at C$3.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.97. WELL Health Technologies has a 1-year low of C$1.89 and a 1-year high of C$4.50.
WELL Health Technologies Company Profile
