WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, WELL Health Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.38.

WELL Health Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

WELL stock opened at C$4.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.29, a PEG ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.35. WELL Health Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$2.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.64.

About WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

