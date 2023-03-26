Westpark Capital Begins Coverage on Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMBA. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Ambarella from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.78.
Ambarella Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of AMBA opened at $76.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -44.87 and a beta of 1.53. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $109.17.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ambarella by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Ambarella by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after buying an additional 522,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.
Ambarella Company Profile
Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.
