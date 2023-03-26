WhiteBIT Token (WBT) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. WhiteBIT Token has a total market cap of $311.89 million and $11.59 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteBIT Token token can now be purchased for about $5.05 or 0.00018115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteBIT Token has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteBIT Token Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token was first traded on August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official website is whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. WhiteBIT Token’s official message board is blog.whitebit.com.

WhiteBIT Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

