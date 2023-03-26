WhiteCoin Price Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 26th. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and approximately $709,530.60 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0624 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.04 or 0.00335060 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00012282 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00020781 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000689 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00008960 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00016040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000624 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003565 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

