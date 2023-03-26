Wipro (NYSE:WIT) & CMTSU Liquidation (OTCMKTS:CBRI) Head to Head Analysis

CMTSU Liquidation (OTCMKTS:CBRI – Get Rating) and Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

CMTSU Liquidation has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wipro has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CMTSU Liquidation and Wipro’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMTSU Liquidation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wipro $10.43 billion 2.32 $1.61 billion $0.26 16.96

Analyst Ratings

Wipro has higher revenue and earnings than CMTSU Liquidation.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CMTSU Liquidation and Wipro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMTSU Liquidation 0 0 0 0 N/A Wipro 7 1 2 0 1.50

Wipro has a consensus target price of $4.49, indicating a potential upside of 1.81%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Wipro shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of CMTSU Liquidation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Wipro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CMTSU Liquidation and Wipro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMTSU Liquidation N/A N/A N/A Wipro 12.94% 16.19% 10.16%

Summary

Wipro beats CMTSU Liquidation on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CMTSU Liquidation

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. engages in the development of system integrations. It offers discrete manufacturing, financial services, process manufacturing, application development, business intelligence, customer engagement, human capital management, managed services, labor transformation, quality assurance & testing, supply chain and cloud services. The company was founded by Bobby G. Stevenson in 1974 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide. The Information Technology Products segment offers a range of third-party IT products, which allows the firm to provide comprehensive IT system integration services. The ISRE segment is composed of IT services offerings to organizations owned or controlled by the Government of India and any Indian State Governments. The company was founded on December 29, 1945 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

