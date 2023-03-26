World Mobile Token (WMT) Price Tops $0.18

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 26th. One World Mobile Token token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $69.64 million and approximately $734,864.69 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00061362 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00040373 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007014 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00017774 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000189 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,756,334 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

World Mobile Token Token Trading

