Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Reaches Market Cap of $152.16 Million

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0875 or 0.00000315 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $152.16 million and $38,634.09 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.05 or 0.00331849 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,200.00 or 0.25955921 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00010137 BTC.

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,078,785,607 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,738,946,060 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,078,733,376 with 1,738,893,832 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.0873221 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $79,296.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

