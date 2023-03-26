XSGD (XSGD) Trading 1.3% Higher This Week

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 26th. XSGD has a market capitalization of $65.91 million and approximately $934,245.58 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One XSGD token can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00002691 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XSGD Profile

XSGD was first traded on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,691,260 tokens. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

