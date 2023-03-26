Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Lincoln Electric in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.18. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $8.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.93 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $930.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.25.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $160.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.67. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.52.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,620,000 after purchasing an additional 38,059 shares in the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.80%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

