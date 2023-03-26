ZClassic Price Tops $0.0634 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 26th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0634 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $588,950.96 and $75.52 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 26.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00131046 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00056270 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00037023 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001314 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

