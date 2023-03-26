ZEDXION (USDZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $536,997.89

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 26th. ZEDXION has a market capitalization of $84.20 billion and $536,997.89 worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZEDXION has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ZEDXION token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ZEDXION

ZEDXION launched on May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZEDXION is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange. ZEDXION’s official website is zedxion.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion is based on the Ethereum, Binance and Tron protocol & conforms to the ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard. The Company created & deployed the tokens-based smart contract, which creates & maintains a ledger that maps Ethereum, Binance and Tron addresses to token balances & implements this ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard.

Zedxion has been built to be a multi-chain application, if in the future new chains emerge that could benefit from Zedxion then those chains will be considered for integration.”

Buying and Selling ZEDXION

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEDXION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEDXION using one of the exchanges listed above.

