1,000 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Bought by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $5,059,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.96. 1,092,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,340,109. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.93.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $4,716,446.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,325,264.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $6,335,425.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,998,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $4,716,446.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at $13,325,264.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 562,140 shares of company stock valued at $41,618,118. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

