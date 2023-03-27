244,855 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Bought by Abeille Asset Management SA

Abeille Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 244,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,521,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Price Performance
Shares of EMR traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.50. 807,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,697,123. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.08 and a 200-day moving average of $87.73. The stock has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on EMR. TheStreet downgraded Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.64.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.
