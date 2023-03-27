2,523 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Purchased by Abeille Asset Management SA

Abeille Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,085,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,683.96.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $9.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,508.46. 90,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,933. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,630.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,461.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2,107.65. The stock has a market cap of $94.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,014 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

