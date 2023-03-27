28,918 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Purchased by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $19.11. 82,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,071. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.91. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $20.02.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

