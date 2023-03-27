4,343 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Purchased by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after buying an additional 6,127,129 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,943,000 after buying an additional 4,536,340 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,326,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,281,000 after buying an additional 2,156,923 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,220,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.49. 1,877,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,728,192. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $107.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.76.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

