6,158 Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Purchased by Crescent Sterling Ltd.

Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $3,896,000. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $916,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.88.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $133.11. 101,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.66. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Articles

