773 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Bought by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 773 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 135,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $559,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $271.80. 476,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,070. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.19.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

