Abeille Asset Management SA Boosts Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Abeille Asset Management SA raised its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 706,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,387 shares during the quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.08% of Marvell Technology worth $26,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1,769.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Marvell Technology by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 30,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,061 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,850,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,817,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,150,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $76.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.91.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,528.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,528.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.