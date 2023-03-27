Abeille Asset Management SA Buys Shares of 263,821 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Abeille Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 263,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $17,061,000. Abeille Asset Management SA owned about 0.09% of Restaurant Brands International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 75.0% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.15.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE QSR traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.10. 284,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,180. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $68.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 15.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at $12,301,854.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at $12,301,854.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $257,233.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 315,433 shares of company stock worth $20,674,439 over the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Further Reading

