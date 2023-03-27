Abeille Asset Management SA Decreases Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Abeille Asset Management SA cut its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA’s holdings in Hess were worth $33,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 92.3% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 25,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $3,522,062.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,726,414.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,720 shares of company stock worth $32,305,936. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hess from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.60.

Shares of NYSE HES traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.09. The company had a trading volume of 320,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,898. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $90.34 and a 12 month high of $160.52. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.03.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.438 dividend. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 24.34%.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

