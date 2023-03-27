Abeille Asset Management SA Has $732,000 Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Abeille Asset Management SA trimmed its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA’s holdings in Welltower were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 985.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WELL. Mizuho cut their price objective on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Welltower Trading Up 0.9 %

Welltower Dividend Announcement

WELL stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,148. The company has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $99.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 762.52%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.