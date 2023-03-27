Abeille Asset Management SA Lowers Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Abeille Asset Management SA lowered its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Abeille Asset Management SA owned 0.07% of Eversource Energy worth $19,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ES. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 572.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,382,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,683,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,587 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,067,000 after acquiring an additional 891,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,413,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,462,474,000 after acquiring an additional 871,683 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,064,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,901,000 after acquiring an additional 830,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of ES stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.99. 508,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.31. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $94.63.
Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eversource Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.83%.
Eversource Energy Company Profile
Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.
