Abeille Asset Management SA Purchases Shares of 459,360 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Abeille Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 459,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,753,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.7% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $2.28 on Monday, reaching $95.67. The stock had a trading volume of 26,633,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,415,660. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.75. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $125.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,265 shares of company stock worth $6,806,775. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.10.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

