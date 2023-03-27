Abeille Asset Management SA Sells 2,995 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Abeille Asset Management SA decreased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the period. Abeille Asset Management SA’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3,668.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.54. 147,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,567. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.66. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELS. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

