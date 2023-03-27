Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,700 shares, a decline of 83.2% from the February 28th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:ACP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,651. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.14.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.
About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund, operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP)
