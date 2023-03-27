Access Financial Services Inc. Acquires 249 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,235 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,665 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,384,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,350,000 after purchasing an additional 760,532 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $197.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,610. The company has a market cap of $270.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $233.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.81.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

