Access Financial Services Inc. Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Cogent Communications comprises approximately 1.0% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,506,000 after buying an additional 149,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,172,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,811,000 after buying an additional 90,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,481,000 after purchasing an additional 147,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,596,000 after purchasing an additional 48,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 944,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.33. 101,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,940. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.74. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $72.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 542.59, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.925 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,363.94%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $311,855.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $152,424.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $311,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,770 shares of company stock valued at $961,096 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

