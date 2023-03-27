ACT Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

ACT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,515,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,860,000 after acquiring an additional 138,310 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,558,000 after purchasing an additional 425,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,221 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,256,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,125,000 after buying an additional 1,380,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,243,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,692,000 after buying an additional 33,441 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

MUB traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,861,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,438. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $109.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.30.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

