ACT Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 15.4% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ACT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $24,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,228,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,170,000 after purchasing an additional 73,044 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,060,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 804,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,299,000 after buying an additional 42,935 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 756,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,210,000 after buying an additional 87,031 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

VXF stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.36. 95,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,568. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $171.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.45.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

