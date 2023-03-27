ACT Wealth Management LLC Has $465,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF makes up about 0.3% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,909,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 38.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,776,000 after purchasing an additional 187,888 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,471,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 770,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,841,000 after purchasing an additional 48,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,288,000.

Shares of XMMO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.66. 11,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,193. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.51. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $68.22 and a twelve month high of $89.83.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

