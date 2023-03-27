Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,508 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $374.35. 600,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,057,498. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $355.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $171.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $473.49.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. William Blair began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $409.19.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

