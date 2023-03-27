Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 3.4% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,775 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.9 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.07. The stock had a trading volume of 16,677,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,246,867. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.75. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $156.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.81, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.10.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

