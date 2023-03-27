Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGLE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 91.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,890,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,068 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 206,435 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 98,001 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 178,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

AGLE opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.71. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.17.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

