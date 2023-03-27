AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) PT Lowered to C$8.50 at BMO Capital Markets

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of AGFMF opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36. AGF Management has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $6.97.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

