AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) PT Lowered to C$9.25 at Scotiabank

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AGF.B has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. CIBC increased their target price on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AGF Management from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of AGF.B opened at C$7.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$521.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.71. AGF Management has a 12 month low of C$5.63 and a 12 month high of C$9.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

